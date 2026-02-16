India warns: Use headphones on planes or face legal action
- The Indian government has warned air travellers that playing music loudly on flights could lead to legal action for "unruly behaviour".
- Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that authorities would “act on complaints”, utilising existing Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations against disruptive conduct.
- These regulations define disruptive behaviour as anything that interferes with crew duties, jeopardises safety, or causes discomfort to other passengers and crew members.
- Passengers found in breach could face penal action, including removal or restraint, under the Aircraft Rules of 1937.
- Airlines are permitted to play soft instrumental music during boarding and disembarking, and pre-loaded in-flight entertainment systems are acceptable.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks