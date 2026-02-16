Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

India warns: Use headphones on planes or face legal action

The Aircraft Rules of 1937 mean unruly passengers can be removed, restrained or face penalties
The Aircraft Rules of 1937 mean unruly passengers can be removed, restrained or face penalties (Getty/iStock)
  • The Indian government has warned air travellers that playing music loudly on flights could lead to legal action for "unruly behaviour".
  • Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that authorities would “act on complaints”, utilising existing Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations against disruptive conduct.
  • These regulations define disruptive behaviour as anything that interferes with crew duties, jeopardises safety, or causes discomfort to other passengers and crew members.
  • Passengers found in breach could face penal action, including removal or restraint, under the Aircraft Rules of 1937.
  • Airlines are permitted to play soft instrumental music during boarding and disembarking, and pre-loaded in-flight entertainment systems are acceptable.
