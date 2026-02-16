Passengers who play loud music on India flights may face prosecution
Travellers have been warned to keep their playlists to themselves
The Indian government has reminded travellers to use headphones during flights to avoid landing in legal trouble.
Passengers who play music out loud on aircraft may face penal action for “unruly behaviour” under Indian aviation rules, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in parliament on Thursday.
Mohal said that the authorities would “act on complaints” in response to a question from V S Matheswaran, an MP.
Although no new rules will be introduced to deal with music-playing passengers, existing rules by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allow airlines to act against disruptive conduct on board.
DCGA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) outline that any unlawful or disruptive behaviour on board an aircraft that “interferes with the performance of duties of crew members, jeopardises the safety of the aircraft, persons or property on board, affects good order and discipline, or causes discomfort to other passengers and crew members”, may invite penal action.
Under the Aircraft Rules of 1937, rules 22, 23 and 29, disruptive passengers can be removed, restrained or face penalties.
However, the minister added that airlines are permitted to play soft instrumental music during boarding and disembarking, with pre-loaded in-flight entertainment systems acceptable for use during flights.
Last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a campaign to encourage public transport users to wear headphones when playing music or having phone conversations.
Posters began appearing on the Elizabeth line on 26 August, reminding travellers of the new etiquette as part of Transport for London’s (TfL) wider 'Travel Kind' campaign.
Seb Dance, deputy mayor of London for transport, said at the time: “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small majority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys.
“TfL’s new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers.”
Read more: London mayor rolls out campaign to tackle ‘nuisance’ headphone dodgers
