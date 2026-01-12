Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Politician becomes delivery driver for the day as workers demand better conditions

Politician spends day as delivery driver amid gig workers' demands row
  • An Indian politician, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, spent a day working as a delivery driver to highlight the challenging conditions faced by gig economy workers.
  • On Monday, 12 January, Chadha wore a Blinkit uniform and participated in collecting and transporting deliveries.
  • This action followed his involvement in a recent nationwide strike by gig workers, who were demanding improved working conditions, better pay, and legislative protection.
  • Chadha stated that gig workers are experiencing 'systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms'.
  • Workers have voiced concerns about significant pressure and compromised safety due to strict requirements, such as delivering items in under 10 minutes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in