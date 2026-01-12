Politician spends day as delivery driver amid gig workers’ demands row

A politician in India has spent the day as a delivery driver to draw attention to the working conditions of gig economy workers.

On Monday (12 January), Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha donned a yellow Blinkit uniform before helping out with collecting and transporting deliveries.

It comes just days after he joined the gig workers during a nationwide strike, where they demanded better working conditions, pay and legislative protection.

Chadha said that workers are facing “systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms” on social media, with workers complaining that some requirements to deliver items in under 10 minutes is putting huge pressure on them, as well as compromising their safety.