Pair trapped in elevator climb out through roof as firefighters respond
- Two individuals were rescued by firefighters after being trapped in an elevator for over an hour in a downtown Indianapolis apartment building on 2 February.
- The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to calls that the occupants were stuck between the first and second floors.
- Footage released by the department showed officials lowering themselves into the elevator shaft to pull the individuals to safety.
- One of the rescued, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital for a checkup, though no other injuries were reported.
- This incident marks the fourth elevator rescue operation completed by the Indianapolis Fire Department this year.
