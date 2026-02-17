Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pair trapped in elevator climb out through roof as firefighters respond

Pair trapped in elevator climb out of the roof with help from firefighters responding to their fourth breakdown this year
  • Two individuals were rescued by firefighters after being trapped in an elevator for over an hour in a downtown Indianapolis apartment building on 2 February.
  • The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to calls that the occupants were stuck between the first and second floors.
  • Footage released by the department showed officials lowering themselves into the elevator shaft to pull the individuals to safety.
  • One of the rescued, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital for a checkup, though no other injuries were reported.
  • This incident marks the fourth elevator rescue operation completed by the Indianapolis Fire Department this year.
