Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Passengers unaccounted for after plane wreckage found in Indonesia

Video Player Placeholder
Indonesia plane crash debris found in mountains near suspected crash site
  • The wreckage of a surveillance aircraft that went missing in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, has been discovered, but all 11 people on board remain unaccounted for.
  • The ATR 42 turboprop, operated by Indonesia Air Transport for monitoring fishing, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar.
  • Debris was spotted scattered across mountainous terrain near Mount Bulusaraung, almost 1,500km northeast of Jakarta.
  • The aircraft was carrying three officials from the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry and eight crew members.
  • Rescue teams are conducting a large-scale search for victims amidst challenging conditions, including strong winds, heavy fog, and steep terrain.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in