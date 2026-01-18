Passengers unaccounted for after plane wreckage found in Indonesia
- The wreckage of a surveillance aircraft that went missing in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, has been discovered, but all 11 people on board remain unaccounted for.
- The ATR 42 turboprop, operated by Indonesia Air Transport for monitoring fishing, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar.
- Debris was spotted scattered across mountainous terrain near Mount Bulusaraung, almost 1,500km northeast of Jakarta.
- The aircraft was carrying three officials from the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry and eight crew members.
- Rescue teams are conducting a large-scale search for victims amidst challenging conditions, including strong winds, heavy fog, and steep terrain.