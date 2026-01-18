Wreckage of Indonesian surveillance plane that went missing found in South Sulawesi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesian authorities have found the wreckage of a surveillance aircraft that went missing in South Sulawesi, but all 11 people on board are still unaccounted for.

The ATR 42 turboprop, owned by aviation group Indonesia Air Transport, used for monitoring fishing activity, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday at about 1.30pm local time, while flying from Yogyakarta to the provincial capital Makassar.

Debris has been spotted scattered across mountainous terrain near Mount Bulusaraung, almost 1,500kms northeast of the island nation’s capital, Jakarta.

A large-scale search is underway, and a national aviation safety body will investigate the cause of the crash.

Pictures released by the National Search and Rescue Agency on Sunday showed rescuers trekking along a steep, narrow mountain ridgeline blanketed in thick fog to reach scattered wreckage.

Parts of the turboplane were seen lying in the forest area amidst a thick blanket of fog.

The plane was carrying eight crew members and three passengers from the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry when it was last tracked in the Leang-Leang area of Maros, a mountainous district of South Sulawesi province.

The three officials were part of an airborne maritime surveillance mission.

It was discovered a day later after a rescue team aboard an air force helicopter spotted a small aircraft window in a forested area on the slope of Mount Bulusaraung, said Muhammad Arif Anwar, head of Makassar’s Search and Rescue Office.

Debris of an ATR 42-500 turboprop airplane at Mount Bulusaraung in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Sunday ( AP )

They then launched a ground rescue operation and retrieved larger debris consistent with the main fuselage and tail scattered on a steep northern slope, Mr Anwar told a news conference.

“The discovery of the aircraft’s main sections significantly narrows the search zone and offers a crucial clue for tightening the search area,” Mr Anwar said.

“Our joint search and rescue teams are now focusing on searching for the victims, especially those who might still be alive.”

Andi Sultan, an official at South Sulawesi’s rescue agency said: “Our helicopter crews have seen the debris of the plane’s window at 7.46am. And around 7.49am, we discovered large parts of the aircraft, suspected to be the fuselage of the plane.”

He added that the tail of the plane was also seen at the bottom of the mountain slope.

Strong winds, heavy fog and steep rugged terrain slowed down the ground and air rescue teams, but the operation continued on Sunday, said Major General Bangun Nawoko, the South Sulawesi’s Hasanuddin military commander.

The ATR 42-500 is a short-haul regional turboprop aircraft developed by ATR, a joint venture between France’s Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. It is designed for operations on short and medium routes, particularly in regions with challenging terrain or limited airport infrastructure. It can seat between 42 and 50 passengers.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said on X that the aircraft had been flying at low altitude over the ocean, limiting tracking coverage. Its last signal was received at 4.20am GMT, about 20km north-east of Makassar airport.