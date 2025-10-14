Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK to have highest inflation in G7, IMF predicts

UK price inflation forecasts were increased by the IMF for 2025 and 2026 (Yui Mok/PA)
UK price inflation forecasts were increased by the IMF for 2025 and 2026 (Yui Mok/PA)
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that UK inflation will be the highest among G7 nations in both 2025 and 2026.
  • The IMF increased its forecast for UK inflation to average 3.4% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, both higher than previous predictions.
  • Current UK consumer price index inflation reached 3.8% in July and August, largely attributed to accelerating food, hospitality, labour, and tax costs.
  • The IMF upgraded the UK's economic growth forecast for 2024 to 1.3% but simultaneously cut its 2025 prediction to 1.3% due to global trade pressures.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed the growth upgrade but acknowledged economic challenges, while Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride criticised the government's handling of the economy.
