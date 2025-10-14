UK inflation to rise to highest in G7, warns IMF as food costs surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK inflation is set to surge to the highest in the G7 in 2025 and 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In its latest outlook report, the influential economic body said price inflation in the UK would increase more sharply than expected in both years compared with previous predictions from July.

It came as the IMF increased its UK growth forecast for this year but reduced its prediction for 2026 amid concerns over the labour market.

In the world economic outlook, which comes as leading politicians and central bank bosses gather in Washington DC, the body highlighted that inflation is picking up in the UK and US.

Most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that UK consumer price index (CPI) inflation struck 3.8% in July and August, marking the highest levels since January 2024.

The uptick has been particularly linked to accelerating food and hospitality prices, with many firms and industry groups claiming this has been partly driven by increased labour and tax costs.

On Tuesday, the IMF said it expects UK inflation to average at 3.4% in 2025, increasing from its previous prediction of 3.2%.

The forecasts also showed that UK inflation is expected to slow slightly to 2.5% next year, but this is nonetheless above the 2.3% prediction from earlier this year.

It means UK households are therefore expected to face the highest rate of price inflation across all the G7 group of advanced economies over the two years.

It also highlights a challenge for the Bank of England as it seeks to bring inflation back to the 2% target rate.

Meanwhile, the UK economy is expected to grow by 1.3% this year, after being boosted by strong growth in the first half.

It represents an improvement against the previous IMF forecast of 1.2%.

However, the IMF has now cut its growth prediction for next year from 1.4% to 1.3% as global trade pressures threaten to impact on many economies.

Canada and France also saw their growth projections reduced amid pressure from tariff headwinds, while the US saw its forecast rise slightly.

Global growth for this year has also been upgraded from 3% to 3.2% in the report, with many economies proving to be more resilient than expected in the face of tariff pressures.

The IMF said growth early in the year surpassed expectations as spending was brought forward, while many economies have also benefited from smaller increases in US tariffs than originally announced.

“Households and businesses front-loaded their consumption and investment in anticipation of higher tariffs,” the report said.

“This gave a temporary boost to global activity in early 2025.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is the second consecutive upgrade to this year’s growth forecast from the IMF.

“But know this is just the start. For too many people, our economy feels stuck.

“Working people feel it every day, experts talk about it, and I am going to deal with it.”

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said the IMF assessment made for “grim reading”, adding: “Since taking office, Labour have allowed the cost of living to rise, debt to balloon, and business confidence to collapse to record lows. Taxes are rising to record highs and families are being squeezed from all sides.

“Working people are feeling the impact every time they shop, fill up the car, or pay their mortgage.

“Labour should be getting spending under control to bring down borrowing and avoid damaging tax rises, but Starmer and Reeves are simply too weak to do it.”