Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Instagram outage affects thousands of users in US

Instagram went down for thousands in the US
Instagram went down for thousands in the US (Getty Images)
  • Instagram services have been restored following a brief outage that impacted thousands of users across the United States.
  • Monitoring site Downdetector reported a rapid increase in outage reports starting around 8 pm ET.
  • At its peak, over 10,000 users were unable to access the platform, according to Downdetector's data.
  • The majority of reported issues were related to Instagram's website rather than its mobile application.
  • Users took to other platforms like X to share error messages and express frustration during the service disruption.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in