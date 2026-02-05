Will the Bank of England cut interest rates today?
- The Bank of England is set to hold its first interest rate vote of 2026 on Thursday, with a decision to maintain rates widely anticipated.
- This follows December's rate cut to 3.75 per cent, which was the fourth reduction in 2025 as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted a cautious approach.
- The MPC is balancing persistent inflation, sluggish economic growth, high wages, and increasing unemployment.
- An unexpected rise in inflation to 3.4 per cent last month makes further rate cuts unlikely without new data confirming a downward trend.
- Higher interest rates typically lead to increased mortgage repayments for those not on fixed deals, but also offer better savings rates for consumers.
