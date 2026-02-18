iPhone 17e: Everything we know about launch, updates and price
- Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17e at a special "Apple Experience" event in early March, with speculation pointing to 4 March.
- The new handset is rumoured to feature the same A19 chip as the flagship iPhone 17 and could introduce MagSafe wireless charging for the first time.
- Pricing for the iPhone 17e is anticipated to remain consistent with its predecessor, starting at £599 for the 128GB model.
- Design-wise, the iPhone 17e is expected to largely resemble the iPhone 16e, retaining a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a notch.
- While the 48MP rear camera is likely to be unchanged, there is speculation of an upgrade to an 18MP front-facing selfie camera.
