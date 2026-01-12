Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest on Iran protests as Trump says he is considering ‘strong options’

Trump says U.S. mulling 'some very strong options' on Iran as protest death toll rises
  • Donald Trump is considering "very strong options" for a military response to Iran's crackdown on economic protesters.
  • The US-based rights group HRANA reports that at least 544 people have died and over 10,000 have been arrested during clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Iran.
  • Trump has demanded an end to the killing of protesters, who are demonstrating against soaring inflation in what is seen as a significant challenge to the Islamic Republic's regime.
  • Potential US responses being weighed include cyber-attacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel.
  • Iran's parliamentary speaker warned that Tehran would consider Israeli and US bases and ships as legitimate targets if Washington intervenes, despite Trump also stating Iran wants to negotiate.
