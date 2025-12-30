Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Third day of major protests in Iran as hundreds of demonstrators block roads

Facing mounting pressure, the government took the unusual decision to seek dialogue with the protesters, assuring on Tuesday that a dialogue mechanism would be set up to talk to the organizers
Facing mounting pressure, the government took the unusual decision to seek dialogue with the protesters, assuring on Tuesday that a dialogue mechanism would be set up to talk to the organizers
  • Widespread protests have erupted across Iran, with students and shopkeepers demonstrating against the soaring cost of living and economic hardship.
  • Hundreds of students rallied in Tehran for a third day, following earlier demonstrations by bazaar merchants who chanted slogans and occupied roads.
  • Some Iranians have taken to social media to voice their outrage with one user, Soroosh Dadkhah, writing that high prices and corruption had led people “to the point of explosion”.
  • The Iranian government, facing mounting pressure, has taken the unusual step of seeking dialogue with protesters, acknowledging their grievances stem from economic pressures.
  • The protests occur amidst significant economic strain, including the rial losing nearly half its value and inflation reaching 42.5%, exacerbated by US sanctions reimposed by Donald Trump in 2018.
