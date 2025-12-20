The island where the coastline has turned blood-red
- Heavy rainfall on Iran's Hormuz Island transformed its renowned Red Beach, causing vivid red soil to wash into the Persian Gulf.
- The island's iron oxide-rich cliffs and soil, known as gelak, dyed the normally blue waters a striking crimson, creating a dramatic natural spectacle.
- This unique geological event, which began on Tuesday, consistently attracts tourists, photographers, and significant social media attention.
- Beyond its visual appeal, the red soil is exported in limited quantities for use in cosmetics and pigments, and is also used in local traditional products and cuisine, such as 'tomshi' bread.
- Scientists, however, caution against consuming the soil due to its heavy metal content, despite its use as a local spice.