Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The island where the coastline has turned blood-red

Heavy rain turns sea bright red at popular tourist beach
  • Heavy rainfall on Iran's Hormuz Island transformed its renowned Red Beach, causing vivid red soil to wash into the Persian Gulf.
  • The island's iron oxide-rich cliffs and soil, known as gelak, dyed the normally blue waters a striking crimson, creating a dramatic natural spectacle.
  • This unique geological event, which began on Tuesday, consistently attracts tourists, photographers, and significant social media attention.
  • Beyond its visual appeal, the red soil is exported in limited quantities for use in cosmetics and pigments, and is also used in local traditional products and cuisine, such as 'tomshi' bread.
  • Scientists, however, caution against consuming the soil due to its heavy metal content, despite its use as a local spice.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in