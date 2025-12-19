Heavy rain turns sea bright red at popular tourist beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dramatic natural spectacle unfolded on Iran's Hormuz Island this week, as heavy rainfall transformed the coastline of its renowned Red Beach.

Streams of vivid red soil, washed down from the island's iron oxide-rich cliffs, poured into the Persian Gulf, dyeing the normally blue waters a striking crimson.

The island's distinctive Red Beach is famed for its intensely coloured sand and cliffs, a result of high concentrations of iron oxide.

Beginning on Tuesday, the recent downpours triggered a captivating display, with the flowing red earth creating a stark, beautiful contrast against the sea.

This unique geological event consistently draws in tourists, photographers, and significant social media interest.

Beyond its visual appeal, the red soil – locally known as gelak – is exported in limited quantities and used in the production of cosmetics, pigments and some traditional products.

open image in gallery A woman walks along the beach on Hormuz Island ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hormuz Island lies in the Strait of Hormuz, where the Persian Gulf meets the Gulf of Oman, about 1,080 kilometres (670 miles) south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Rainfall is relatively rare on the arid island, and happens mainly during the winter and early spring.

The island has become a popular destination with visitors drawn to its unusual landscapes.

"The island is a salt dome, a teardrop-shaped mound of rock salt, gypsum, anhydrite, and other evaporites that has risen upward through overlying layers of rock,” Nasa’s Earth Observatory explained in a statement earlier this year.

“Rock salt or halite is weak and buoyant, so it loses its brittleness and flows more like a liquid when under high pressure."

The island’s soil is so rich in minerals it is used as a local spice, playing an important role in the region’s food culture. The red soil is used in the preparation of a special local bread in Hormuz called “tomshi”.

Scientists warn against using the soil in cuisines due to its heavy metal content.