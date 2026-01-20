Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Iran responded to Trump comments about Khamenei

Silenced by shutdown: Iranians abroad wait in fear after protests turn deadly
  • Iran issued a stark warning to Donald Trump, cautioning against any aggressive action towards its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • The warning followed Trump's recent call for an end to Khamenei's nearly four-decade rule, where he described him as 'a sick man' and suggested 'new leadership in Iran'.
  • General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, threatened to 'cut that hand' and 'set fire to their world' if aggression was extended towards their leader.
  • Tensions have escalated due to a brutal crackdown on protests in Iran, with the Human Rights Activists News Agency reporting at least 4,484 deaths and 26,127 arrests.
  • Amidst these developments, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is reportedly heading towards the Middle East, while Iran's police chief offered leniency to protesters who surrender within three days.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in