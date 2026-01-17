Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Persian

“They have gunned down our closest friends. How many have been killed? Two or three thousand? Maybe more – we don’t know.

“All we know is that we will overthrow them and bring back our Shah. One eye is on the sky, hoping Trump will come to help us. Do you think they will? Will they strike?”

This message was sent by Ehsan, a young protester and supporter of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, from Tehran via Starlink satellite internet to Independent Persian. Monday morning.

He is just one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets in Iran in the hope of overthrowing the ayatollah’s regime.

open image in gallery ( Middle East Images )

Ehsan described “extremely harsh and painful” conditions, with continuous live fire by security forces using military weapons against civilians.

Despite this, he said people remain determined to continue demonstration and press ahead with what he called a national uprising.

Potesters he is in contact with in Tehran and other cities no longer intend to retreat, he said, and despite the heavy cost are prepared to go “to the very end” to overthrow the regime.

Mobina, a 33-year-old woman in Tehran, told Independent Persian: “You cut our internet and phone lines? We’ll bring hell down on you. We have nothing left to lose.

“Until this murderous, looting system collapses, we will be in the streets every night. You have no idea how massive the crowds are each night in Tehran’s neighbourhoods, chanting ‘Long live the Shah’ and sending fear through the heart of ‘Mouse-Ali’ [a derogatory nickname for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei]. They’ve killed thousands of us, but there’s not a shred of fear left in us.

“The videos that barely make it out of Iran through Starlink during this total internet blackout aren’t even the tip of the iceberg. Even our Starlink connection keeps cutting out because of the jamming they’re sending, and its speed has dropped dramatically. Can’t Elon Musk do anything? What about Trump?”

open image in gallery People gather during protest on January 8, 2026 in Tehran, Iran ( Getty )

In all messages sent to Independent Persian since Thursday, when Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi made a public call to protest and a complete internet shutdown was put in place, people have repeatedly emphasised that they are waiting for Donald Trump’s promise of military support to materialise.

Amirhossein, a 35-year-old private-sector employee from the holy city of Mashhad, located in the north-east of the country said in a message sent Sunday night: “This is no longer a protest – it’s a war.

“The security forces are firing directly. No warning shots, no announcements. The wounded are being taken away on motorcycles and in private cars, because ambulances either don’t arrive or are full of security forces.

|Still, no one has backed down. Mashhad – which they used to call the city of Alam-ol-Hoda (a senior Iranian cleric) – is boiling against the regime every night now. We know this is the final stretch: victory or destruction.”

open image in gallery Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran ( AP )

In Shiraz, Sara, a 28-year-old university student, said: “The city feels under siege, but people have learned how to gather, chant and disperse. Fear is gone.

“Everyone knows that if we retreat now, there won’t be another chance. When the Prince’s messages come through via satellite channels, they constantly give us hope. For the first time, we feel truly seen. That line in the Prince’s last message about foreign help being on the way was like a morale bomb. We just wish they would help sooner so fewer people are killed.”

As street protests expand, evidence on the ground suggests the current national uprising has entered a new, decisive phase.

According to Independent Persian’s sources, the nationwide internet blackout, mobile network disruptions and even widespread jamming of Starlink satellite internet have not stopped people from taking to the streets. Instead, they have led to more radical slogans and intensified clashes.

Many protesters say the communications blackout is the regime’s last remaining tool to conceal the true scale of the protests – a scale they say is now “beyond control”.

open image in gallery Iranian protesters have asked for US president Donald Trump’s help ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Sunday night, the fourth night of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s public calls, reports and videos showed large crowds in at least ten neighbourhoods in Tehran, as well as in cities including Isfahan, Najafabad, Fooladshahr, Yazd, Tabriz, Shiraz, Hamedan, Shahsavar (Tonkabon), Kermanshah, Sari, Rasht, and Astara.

Chants such as “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return” and “Long live the Shah” remain among the most prominent slogans.

At the same time, the government is attempting to disrupt information flows by cutting all internet and phone services. Sources in several cities told Independent Persian that severe Starlink disruptions have so far prevented them from sending reports, but stressed that “street presence continues”.

In this context, the message from Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi released early Monday was seen as a turning point. Citing the millions who responded to recent calls, he spoke of the beginning of “another phase” of the national uprising – one in which institutions responsible for regime propaganda and communication blackouts are considered “legitimate targets” by the people.

This position sparked widespread reactions inside and outside Iran. Many protesters interpret it as a sign that the movement has moved beyond protest into a phase of direct pressure and the seizure of power.

open image in gallery Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi believes the regime will fall soon ( The Independent )

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also presented a stark choice to members of the armed forces and state employees: either stand with the people or side with the “killers of the nation”.

According to informed sources, this part of his message has been closely followed within military and security ranks, alongside reports received by Independent Persian of declining morale and fatigue among security forces.

These domestic developments coincide with escalating international rhetoric. Recent comments by US President Donald Trump, saying Iran’s government had crossed a “red line” and that people who should not have been killed had been killed, quickly resonated among protesters inside Iran.

Trump said he and the US military were closely monitoring developments and that very strong options were on the table – a warning many protesters see as a shift in the balance in their favour.

On Friday, the crown prince gave a press conference in Washington DC in which he said the regime would fall soon, promising to return to his homeland.

“This regime is on it’s last leg, it’s about to collapse,” he told reporters. “The international community must act now in the face of this brutal regime. We need help.”

Reviewed by Tooba Khokhar and Celine Assaf