Iran’s president declares his country is at war with US, Europe and Israel
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared his country is in an "all-out war" with the US, Israel, and Europe.
- Mr Pezeshkian said that this conflict is more complex and difficult than the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, which resulted in over a million casualties.
- He accused Western powers of besieging Iran from every aspect, creating economic, cultural, political, and security difficulties.
- The remarks were made just days before a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Iran is expected to be a key discussion point.
- Israel is reportedly concerned about Iran's expanding ballistic missile programme and may brief Mr Trump on potential new strikes.