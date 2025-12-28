Iran in ‘all-out war’ with US and Europe, says president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran’s president has claimed that his country is in a full-scale war with the West, days before Donald Trump meets with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Masoud Pezeshkian said that the “full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe” was worse than Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s in which hundreds of thousands of people died.

"We are in a full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe; they do not want our country to stand on its feet," he said in the interview published on the website of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.

Pezeshkian said the West's war against Iran is “more complicated and more difficult” compared to the 1980-1988 war with Iraq that left more than 1 million casualties on both sides.

open image in gallery ( via REUTERS )

“In the war with Iraq, the situation was clear: they fired missiles, and I also knew where to hit,” he explained. “Here, they are besieging us from every aspect, they are putting us in difficulty and constraint, creating problems – in terms of livelihood, culturally, politically, and security-wise – while raising society's expectations.

“On one side, they block our sales, our exchanges, our trade, and on the other side, expectations in society have risen! Consequently, we must all help with all our might to fix the country.”

The remarks came just two days before a planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu during the Israeli leader’s visit to the US.

Iran is expected to be a key topic in the talks after Israel and US came together during a 12-day air war in June which killed nearly 1,100 Iranians including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Retaliatory missile barrages by Iran killed 28 in Israel.

open image in gallery Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv ( AFP via Getty Images )

Netanyahu is expected to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes in his visit, according to NBC, as Israel remains concerned that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missile program.

On top of the Iranian President’s war declaration, the Ayatollah shared a statement for the 2025 annual meeting of the Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe on his website, where he said that Iran had overcome a heavy assault by the US army.

He said: “The heavy assault by the US army and its disgraceful extension in this region was overcome by the initiative, courage, and sacrifice of the young people of Islamic Iran.”