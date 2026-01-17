Protests outside Iran’s London embassy erupt into violence
- Missiles were thrown at police officers during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London, resulting in four officers sustaining minor injuries.
- The Metropolitan Police arrested 14 individuals on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and trespass following the unrest on Friday evening.
- One protester climbed onto the embassy roof, removed a flag, and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property, and assaulting police.
- Four people were taken to hospital after the London Ambulance Service responded to the incident in South Kensington at 8.45pm.
- The London protest follows weeks of demonstrations in Iran, sparked by a severe economic crisis, high inflation, and anti-government sentiment, leading to calls for the overthrow of Ayatollah Khamenei.