Missiles were thrown at police officers as protests outside Iran’s London embassy erupted into violence, the Met Police have said.

The clash on Friday evening left four officers with minor injuries, according to the force, who arrested 14 people on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and trespass.

One protester managed to climb across multiple balconies onto the roof of the Embassy and remove the flag. Police have since arrested him on suspicion of criminal damage.

Four people were taken to hospital after the London Ambulance Service was called to the unrest in South Kensington at 8.45pm.

Metropolitan Police arrested 14 people on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and trespass after protests outside Iran's London embassy turned violent. ( PA )

In a post on X the Metropolitan Police said: “During the ongoing protest at the Iranian Embassy this evening, a protester illegally accessed private property and climbed across multiple balconies onto the roof of the Embassy and removed a flag.

“He has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting police.

“A section 35 order has been imposed as a result of ongoing disorder, including missiles being thrown at officers. Several officers have suffered injuries.”

It comes after weeks of protests in Iran sparked by inflation and a cost of living crisis in the country.

Donald Trump threatened the use of military action in Iran after reports that the regime would execute hundreds of people in a deadly crackdown on protests. However, the US appears to have backed away from strikes in recent days.

Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran ( AP )

At least 2,637 have been killed in Iran, according to the US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency and around 20,000 have been arrested.

Protests started after the Iranian rial plunged to 1.42 million to the US dollar - a new record low - leading to a widening economic crisis.

Prices are up on meat, rice and other staples. The nation has been struggling with an annual inflation rate of some 40 per cent.

While protests initially focused on economic issues, the demonstrations soon saw protesters chanting anti-government statements and calling for the overthrow of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

A nationwide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday 14 January, according to internet monitoring group Netblocks. Iranians abroad have said they have been unable to contact their families due to the restrictions in place.