Moment students rescued after wall collapses in deadly floods
- Over 30 students were rescued in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, after a school wall collapsed due to heavy rain and flooding.
- The incident occurred on Tuesday, 9 December, as confirmed by surveillance footage and local authorities.
- At least two people were killed, and four others were injured in the floods that swept through the district in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
- Security footage from Kandil Boarding School showed the wall collapsing as students were walking nearby.
- Local officials reported the casualties and the rescue efforts following the severe weather event.