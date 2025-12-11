More than 30 students were rescued in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, after heavy rain brought flooding that caused a school wall to collapse, according to surveillance footage and local authorities, on Tuesday (9 December).

At least two people were killed, and four were injured on Tuesday when floods swept through the district in the country's Kurdistan region, according to local officials who were quoted by local media.

Security footage from Kandil Boarding School showed a wall giving way as students had been walking nearby.