Teenager stabbed to death in London – murder investigation launched

A 15-year-old has been killed in Islington, London
A 15-year-old has been killed in Islington, London (PA Archive)
  • Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Islington, north London.
  • Officers were called to Westbourne Road on Tuesday afternoon at 1.02pm following reports of a stabbing.
  • The teenager was treated at the scene for a stab wound before being taken to hospital, where he later died despite medical efforts.
  • His family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.
  • Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart urged anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.
