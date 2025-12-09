Teenager stabbed to death in London – murder investigation launched
- Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Islington, north London.
- Officers were called to Westbourne Road on Tuesday afternoon at 1.02pm following reports of a stabbing.
- The teenager was treated at the scene for a stab wound before being taken to hospital, where he later died despite medical efforts.
- His family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.
- Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart urged anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.