Police launch murder probe after 15-year-old boy dies in knife attack

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Islington, north London, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road, Islington at 1.02pm on Tuesday 9th December.

They attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

A 15-year-old boy was treated by paramedics for a stab wound, before he was hospitalised. He later died in hospital despite best efforts of medical staff.

The teenager’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in the local area said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at the incredibly sad and difficult time. We understand this is incredibly concerning for the community, particularly considering the young age of the victim.

“Officers are in the area carrying out urgent enquiries and cordons remain in place. I would urge anyone who saw the incident or has any information, to please get in touch with us, or do so anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Officers are investigating at the crime scene on Atlas Mews, Westbourne Road and Arundel Square.

Anyone with information that may be useful to the police are asked to come forward and contact authorities on 101 quoting ref CAD 3568/09DEC.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...