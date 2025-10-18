Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice, says Netanyahu

Aid trucks bound for Gaza line up at Egypt's Rafah crossing
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the Rafah crossing into Gaza will remain closed until further notice.
  • This contradicts an earlier claim by the Palestinian embassy in Egypt that the crossing would reopen on Monday.
  • Mr Netanyahu's office stated that reopening depends on Hamas returning the bodies of deceased hostages.
  • The crossing has been largely closed since May 2024, with a brief reopening in early 2025, hindering crucial humanitarian aid.
  • Aid workers report significant obstacles at the alternative Kerem Shalom crossing, despite Israel's denial of limiting aid, exacerbating Gaza's severe humanitarian crisis.
