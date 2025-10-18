Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Gaza’s Rafah crossing to reopen, allowing Palestinians to return from Egypt

It is unclear whether humanitarian aid can pass through

Nidal Al-Mughrabi
Saturday 18 October 2025 16:51 BST
Comments
Aid trucks wait at Rafah crossing to enter Gaza as Hamas hands over hostage bodies

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is set to reopen on Monday, the Palestinian embassy in Egypt says.

The move, announced on Saturday, comes a week after a US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal was agreed between Israel and Hamas.

The crossing, which has been largely closed since May 2024, will allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza, the embassy said.

However, the announcement did not specify whether humanitarian aid would also be permitted to pass through.

Since the US-brokered halt to two years of devastating war, some 560 metric tons of food have entered the Gaza Strip per day on average.

This figure, according to the UN World Food Programme, is still well below the scale of need.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid and fuel line up at the crossing into the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border on the Egypt side
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid and fuel line up at the crossing into the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border on the Egypt side (Reuters)

The crossing was shut to aid after Israeli forces seized the Gaza side in May 2024, but was briefly reopened in early 2025 during a short-lived ceasefire.

After two years of bombardment and blockade, the need for food, medicine, shelter and other aid in Gaza is extreme. In March, Israel launched an 11-week blockade of all aid into Gaza, causing food stockpiles to dwindle and prices to shoot up.

In August, a global hunger monitor declared that famine was unfolding in Gaza City in the enclave's north.

Israel dismissed the findings as false and biased.

Gaza's health authorities say that more than 400 people have died from malnutrition-related causes. Israel says that the figures are exaggerated and that many of the deaths were attributable to other causes.

A doctor in Gaza City measures a child’s arm to check for signs of malnutrition
A doctor in Gaza City measures a child’s arm to check for signs of malnutrition (AP)

Israel announced in late July that it was expanding measures to let more aid into Gaza.

However, Gaza's side of the Rafah crossing remained closed, meaning shipments were routed through the Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom, about three kilometres (two miles) to the south.

Aid workers and truck drivers have complained that they faced a host of obstacles at Kerem Shalom, ranging from rejections for minor packing and paperwork issues to short hours at the Israeli crossing, meaning they could only bring in a fraction of the aid that was needed.

Israel denies that it has limited aid into the enclave.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in