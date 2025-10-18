Stable worker identified as 10th deceased hostage returned by Hamas
- Israeli authorities have identified the remains of 76-year-old Eliyahu Margalit, a stable worker who was abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 2023.
- Mr Margalit is the 10th deceased hostage returned since the ceasefire, with Hamas continuing to search for more.
- The handover of hostages' remains is a critical point in the ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump indicating a resumption of military operations if all 28 bodies are not returned.
- Hamas has urged mediators to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza, expedite the opening of the Rafah border crossing, and begin reconstruction efforts, as aid flow remains constrained.
- Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis, with famine declared in Gaza City and nearly 68,000 Palestinians killed, while the Hostage Forum vows to continue efforts until the remaining 18 deceased hostages are home.