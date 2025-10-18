Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli authorities have identified the remains of a hostage returned by Hamas as 76-year-old Eliyahu Margalit.

Mr Margalit was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he worked at horse stables, on October 7 2023 during the initial Hamas attacks.

He was the 10th deceased hostage returned since the ceasefire came into effect over a week ago. Hamas also handed over an 11th body this week, though it was not that of a hostage.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues its search for more bodies under the rubble in Gaza, while simultaneously calling for greater humanitarian aid to be allowed into the besieged enclave.

This follows a warning from US President Donald Trump, who indicated he would green-light Israel to resume military operations if Hamas fails to return all 28 hostage bodies.

The hostage forum, which supports the families of those abducted, said that while Mr Margalit's return brings some comfort, they will not cease their efforts until the remaining 18 hostages are brought home. The group has pledged to continue weekly rallies until all remains are accounted for.

open image in gallery Mr Margalit’s body was found in a pit in Khan Younis, pictured ( AP )

The handover of hostages' remains, called for under the ceasefire agreement, has been among the key sticking points — along with aid deliveries, the opening of border crossings into Gaza and hopes for reconstruction — in a process backed by much of the international community to help end two years of devastating war in Gaza.

Hamas has said it is committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, including the handover of bodies. However, the retrieval of bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation and the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance.

The group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

Mr Margalit’s body was found after two bulldozers plowed up pits in the earth in the city of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Hamas had also urged mediators to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, expedite the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and start reconstruction of the battered territory.

The flow of aid remains constrained because of continued closures of crossings and restrictions on aid groups.

United Nations data on Friday showed 339 trucks have been offloaded for distribution in Gaza since the ceasefire began a week ago. Under the agreement, some 600 humanitarian aid trucks would be allowed to enter each day.

COGAT, the Israeli defence body overseeing aid in Gaza, reported 950 trucks — including commercial trucks and bilateral deliveries — crossing on Thursday and 716 on Wednesday, the UN said.

Gaza’s more than two million people are hoping the ceasefire will bring relief from the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive. Throughout the war, Israel restricted aid entry to Gaza — sometimes halting it altogether.

open image in gallery This combination of images provided by Hostage's Family Forum shows some of the deceased that were held in Gaza when the latest ceasefire started

Famine was declared in Gaza City, and the UN says it has verified more than 400 people who died of malnutrition-related causes, including more than 100 children.

Israel says it let in enough food, accusing Hamas of stealing much of it. The UN and other aid agencies deny the claim.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government in the territory. Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate of wartime deaths by UN agencies and many independent experts.

Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.

Thousands more people are missing, according to the Red Cross.