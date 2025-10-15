These are the hostage bodies released by Hamas - and those yet to be returned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has released all 20 remaining living hostages as well as the bodies of seven hostages as part of “Phase One” of Donald Trump’s peace deal.

However, the remains of 21 are still missing as families accuse the militant group of breaching the ceasefire plan created by the US and Israel.

Almost 1,200 people in Israel were killed and 251 taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that recovery of all the bodies would be a “massive challenge” and that some may never be found.

On Wednesday, the families of Tamir Nimrodi, Uriel Baruch and Eitan Levy were told that their bodies had been returned. However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that a fourth body did not match any of the hostages.

Israel has reduced aid into Gaza in response to the dead bodies not being returned, but the “historic” ceasefire agreement acknowledged that the bodies would be difficult to locate and may not meet the Monday deadline.

Below, The Independent looks at which hostage bodies Hamas has released - and which are yet to be transferred from Gaza.

open image in gallery A photo compilation of the dead hostages which have not been released by Hamas ( AP )

Which hostage bodies have been returned?

Tamir Nimrodi, 20, taken aged 18 from the Erez Crossing

A week ago Mr Nimrodi’s mother said she was “still hanging on” to hope that her son was alive. The IDF education officer was taken on 7 October at the Erez Crossing. Reports suggested that he was barefoot and without his glasses when he was taken. He was last seen ina video posted on social media on 7 October. His fate is currently unknown.

Uriel Baruch, 35, taken from Nova festival

The father-of-two is described as a “man of joy, happiness and an eternal smile” according to his father-in-law. He was killed while trying to flee the Nova music festival on 7 October. Ina March 2024, the IDF told Mr Baruch’s family. that he had been killed. He worked in construction and loved techno music and festivals, where he’d met his wife. He is survived by her and two sons aged 8 and 5.

Eitan Levi, 53, taken from road 232

Mr Levi, a taxi driver was killed by Hamas gunmen near Gaza’s perimeter and his body taken into Gaza. Palestinians in the Strip were filmed kicking and beating the remains. He is described as a “devoted father” and “family man”.

open image in gallery Uriel Baruch, an Israeli hostage, was killed while trying to flee the Nova music festival ( via REUTERS )

Guy Illouz, 26, taken from Nova festival

Mr Illouz was a sound technician in the Israeli music industry from the town of Ra’anana in central Israel. He was wounded and kidnapped by Hamas after he initially escaped the Nova festival on 7 October, 2023.

Yossi Sharabi, 53, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

Mr Sharabi was captured by Hamas along with his brother Eli. In January 2024, the kibbutz announced that he had died in captivity.

Daniel Peretz, 22, killed in attack on his tank near Nahal Oz

Peretz, from Yad Binyamin in central Israel, served in the IDF as a Captain in the 7th Armoured Brigade. He was originally from South Africa.

Bipin Joshi, kidnapped from Kibbutz Alumim

Mr Joshi, 23, a Nepalese agriculture student, threw back a grenade thrown by Hamas attackers before being taken hostage during October 7, according to the BBC.

open image in gallery Yossi Sharabi was kidnapped by Hamas ( via REUTERS )

Which deceased hostages have not been returned?

Tamir Adar, 38, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Oz

Mr Adar was a member of kibbutz Nir-Oz’s security squad and was killed fighting Hamas gunmen on 7 October, it was revealed in January 2024.

“They told me that a live hostage is worth 100 Palestinian prisoners, including life-termers,” his mother said after the release of all living hostages on Monday. “But a dead hostage is worth 15 Palestinian bodies. Why not 100 dead Palestinians?”

Sahar Baruch, 24, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

Kidnapped from kibbutz Be’eri, a settlement established in 1946, it is unclear whether Mr Baruch was killed by Hamas gunmen or Israeli gunfire.

In January 2024, the IDF confirmed he had been killed during a rescue attempt to save hostages including Noa Argamani. His family said the 24-year-old was a great chess player and a lover of anime films.

open image in gallery Tamir Adar (left) and Sahar Baruch (right) ( Reuters )

Itay Chen, 19, taken from Kibbutz Nahal-Oz

The Israeli-American was serving as a soldier in the IDF when he was killed on 7 October in Hamas attacks. His body was taken into Gaza by the militant group. Mr Chen’s mother said that relatives of deceased hostages whose bodies had not been returned where living in a “state of suspended mourning − unable to grieve, unable to heal, unable to bury our children in the land they loved and defended.”

Amiram Cooper, 85, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Oz

The founder of Kibbutz Nir-Oz, Mr Cooper was also a prolific poet and economist. He and his wife Nurit were taken from their homes on 7 October until she was eventually freed on 23 October. In March 2024, Hamas said that Mr Cooper had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

open image in gallery Itay Chen (left) and Amiram Cooper (right) ( Reuters )

Ronen Engel, 54, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Oz

Mr Engel died after 55 days in captivity. He is said to have died after leaving his family home armed and with a medic backpack to try to save others in his settlement. He was taken along with his wife Karina Engel-Bart and their daughters who were released during a ceasefire in November 2023.

Meny Godard, 73, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

The 73-year-old was killed alongside his wife Ayelet on 7 October and his body taken into Gaza. Part of his remains were found at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad outpost in Rafah in March 2025 and the group are thought to have been holding the rest.

open image in gallery Meny Godard, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7, 2023 attack ( via REUTERS )

open image in gallery Ronen Engel, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped ( via REUTERS )

Hadar Goldin, 23, taken from southern Gaza

The Israeli soldier’s body was taken hostage in 2014 after being killed in battle in southern Gaza. Their family have been campaigning for over a decade for his remains to be returned. Mr Goldin was a lieutenant in the IDF’s Givati Brigade.

Ran Gvili, 24, taken near Kibbutz Alumim

A sergeant in the Israel police, Mr Gvili was killed while fighting Hamas gunmen on 7 October near the Alumim settlement. He was reportedly awaiting an operation in hospital when fighting broke out, and immediately left to join.

Tal Haimi, 41, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Yitzhak

Mr Haimi was part of Kibbutz Nir-Yitzhak’s rapid response team and was killed during Hamas attacks on 7 October. His body was taken into Gaza. The father-of-four and engineer was confirmed dead in December 2023.

Asaf Hamami, 40

The IDF officer served in the rank of colonel until he was killed on 7 October. He was among the most senior officers to have been killed during the attack. He was also a part of the notorious Givati Brigade. The father-of-three last messaged friends to say he had been shot twice in the leg. He was killed defending Kibbutz Nirim.

open image in gallery Ran Gvili, a police officer and Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas ( via REUTERS )

open image in gallery Tal Haimi, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas ( via REUTERS )

Inbar Hayman, 27, taken from Nova festival

Ms Hayman is the last female hostage being held. She was taken during the Nova festival and was killed by Hamas after 71 days in captivity, according to her family. They said that she had gone to the festival to volunteer as an emotional therapist. She was said to be an avid artist, prompting her friends to begin a graffiti campaign using the name Pink?, which she signed on all her works.

Eliyahu Margalit, 75, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Oz

The cattle breeder was known as “Churchill” to loved ones. He was killed on 7 October and his body taken into Gaza, the IDF confirmed in December 2023. He is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Joshua Loitu Mollel, 21, Taken from Nahal-Oz

A Tanzanian student undertaking an agricultural internship at Kibbutz Nahal-Oz, Mr Mollel was taken hostage on 7 October and killed on the same day. The Tanzanian government confirmed that his body was still being held by Hamas and that he had been killed immediately after he was abducted.

open image in gallery Inbar Hayman (left) and Joshua Loitu Mollel (right) ( Reuters )

Omer Neutra, 21, Gaza Envelope

The American citizen was also an IDF captain from Long Island. He was kidnapped and killed by Hamas on 7 October. A neighbourhood park in his hometown of Plainview in Nassau County was renamed in his honour. He was the grandson of Holocaust survivors.

Dror Or, 48, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

Mr Or was killed alongside his wife Yonat on 7 October. Two of his children were taken hostage and later released in November 2023. He was a cheesemaker and yoga instructor.

Daniel Oz, 19, taken from Kibbutz Kisufim

Mr Oz was soldier serving as a soldier and sergeant in the IDF in the 7th Armored Brigade's 77th Battalion when he was killed during battle with Hamas on 7 October and his body taken into Gaza.

Suthisak Rintalak, 43, killed and taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

The Thai agricultural worker was killed on 7 October and his body taken by Hamas into Gaza. Thailand’s foreign ministry confirmed he had been killed based on the available evidence in May 2024.

Lior Rudaeff, 61, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Yitzhak

Mr Rudaeff was part of the rapid response team for his Kibbutz and responded to the emergency when he was killed by Hamas gunmen on 7 October. “He doesn’t deserve to be buried somewhere in Gaza,” his wife said about his body being taken into the Strip and not released.

open image in gallery Omer Neutra (left) and Lior Rudaeff (right) ( Reuters )

Yossi Sharabi, 53, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri

Mr Sharabi was taken hostage by Hamas along with his brother Eli who was released from captivity in February 2025. His dog was killed as he and his family sought safety in a reinforced room in their home. They were brought out onto the lawn at gunpoint. He is said to have been killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza after a building collapsed following an IDF strike on a nearby building.

Arie Zalmanowicz, 85, taken from Kibbutz Nir-Oz

The grandfather-of-five was taken hostage on 7 October and died while in captivity. Hamas released footage showing Mr Zalmanowicz saying he felt unwell and he was confirmed as dead by his kibbutz the following month.