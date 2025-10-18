Hamas continues efforts to return bodies of hostages under ceasefire deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has deployed bulldozers in the Gaza Strip to search for the remains of deceased hostages, a move intended to reinforce its precarious ceasefire agreement with Israel. The militant group affirmed its commitment to the deal's terms, including the handover of bodies.

This action comes after a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated he would green-light Israel to resume military action if Hamas failed to return all 28 hostage bodies. So far, Hamas has delivered the remains of nine individuals, plus a tenth body Israel claimed was not a hostage.

Hamas blamed Israel for the delay, stating some hostage remains are in tunnels or buildings destroyed by Israeli forces, requiring heavy machinery for retrieval. The group also claimed Israel has not allowed new bulldozers into the Gaza Strip, hindering efforts.

Much of Gaza's heavy equipment was destroyed during the recent conflict, leaving limited resources for clearing the extensive rubble across the region.

open image in gallery Two displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City ( AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

On Friday, two bulldozers plowed up pits in the earth as Hamas searched for hostages' remains in Hamad City, a complex of apartment towers in the city of Khan Younis. Israeli forces repeatedly bombarded the towers during the war, toppling some, and troops conducted a weeklong raid there in March 2024, fighting militants.

Hamas urged mediators to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, expedite the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and start reconstruction. It also called for work to “start immediately” on setting up a committee of Palestinian independents who will run the Gaza Strip and for Israeli troops to continue pulling back from agreed-upon areas.

The ceasefire plan introduced by Trump had called for all hostages — living and dead — to be handed over by a deadline that expired Monday. But under the deal, if that didn’t happen, Hamas was to share information about deceased hostages and try to hand them over as soon as possible.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel “will not compromise” and demanded that Hamas fulfill the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal about the return of hostages’ bodies.

Obstacles to retrieving bodies

Hamas has assured the U.S. through intermediaries that it's working to return dead hostages. American officials say retrieval of the bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation, coupled with the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance.

open image in gallery Hamas has assured the U.S. through intermediaries that it's working to return dead hostages. ( AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

The militant group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

At a news conference with his German counterpart in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concerns that Israel might use Hamas’ “lack of equipment” to recover bodies as a pretext to resume hostilities.

Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday. In exchange, Israel freed around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

In Israel, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum — which groups many families of hostages — said they will continue holding weekly rallies until all remains are returned.

Israel has also returned to Gaza the bodies of 90 Palestinians for burial. Israel is expected to turn over more bodies, though officials have not said how many are in its custody or how many will be returned.

A Palestinian forensics team examining the remains said some of the bodies showed signs of mistreatment.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government in the territory. The ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. Thousands more people are missing, according to the Red Cross.

In the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, militants killed around 1,200 people and took some 250 hostage.

open image in gallery Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, ( AP Photo/Leo Correa )

France says international force for Gaza is in the pipeline

France said it's working with Britain and the U.S. to propose a U.N. resolution in the coming days that would provide a framework for the international force for Gaza.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told a news conference Thursday that Arab countries want a U.N. mandate for the force. Arab countries are expected to be among those contributing troops to the force, which will oversee Egyptian-trained Palestinian police.

Confavreux said details on funding, equipment and which countries will participate still need to be worked out.

Alluding to the possible stabilization force, Turkey's Fidan said "our goal is to create an environment of a buffer zone where each side can no longer harm each other.”

Wait for a large infusion of aid into Gaza goes on

The U.N. says the flow of aid remains constrained because of continued closures of crossings and restrictions on aid groups.

The U.N. dashboard tracking movement of U.N.-coordinated aid trucks into Gaza shows 339 trucks have been offloaded for distribution since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10. Under the ceasefire agreement, 600 aid trucks would be allowed to enter Gaza daily.

open image in gallery Trucks carrying humanitarian aid line up at the crossing into the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border on the Egypt side ( REUTERS )

COGAT, the Israeli defense body overseeing humanitarian aid in Gaza, reported 950 trucks crossing on Thursday and 716 on Wednesday, said Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian aid coordination agency. Crossings were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the exchange of hostages and prisoners and for a Jewish holiday.

Laerke said COGAT's figures include commercial trucks and bilateral deliveries.

Nahed Sheheiber, the head of Gaza’s private truckers’ union, which organizes pickups of entering aid after Israeli inspection, says improved security in Gaza has helped prevent looting or gangs intercepting aid convoys — even if there has been no significant increase of supplies arriving since the ceasefire. He said only 70 trucks went on Thursday.

Gaza's more than 2 million people are hoping the ceasefire will bring relief from the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel's campaign. Throughout the war, Israel restricted aid entry to Gaza, sometimes letting in only a trickle, and it completely barred food from entering for two months earlier this year to pressure Hamas to free hostages.

Famine was declared in Gaza City, and the U.N. says it has verified more than 400 people who died of malnutrition-related causes, including more than 100 children.

Israel says it let in enough food, accusing Hamas of stealing much of it. The U.N. and other aid agencies deny the claim.