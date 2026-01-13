Pro-Israel MP has school visit postponed over protest concerns
- A visit by Labour MP Damien Egan to Bristol Brunel Academy was postponed after a campaign by the Bristol branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
- The Palestine Solidarity Campaign claimed “victory”, citing concerns over Mr Egan's recent visits to Israel and his role as vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel.
- Communities Secretary Steve Reed condemned the move as an “absolute outrage”, stating that the school would be “held to account” for the decision.
- Mr Reed, speaking to the editor of Jewish News, said the incident was an example of antisemitism that needs to be challenged.
- Bristol Brunel Academy said that the visit was postponed, not cancelled, due to concerns about a planned public protest, and an alternative date has since been arranged.