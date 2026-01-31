Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

27 killed in Gaza in one of deadliest days since ceasefire began

Jared Kushner unveils 'board of peace master plan' for Gaza Strip redevelopment
  • Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed 27 people in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire began.
  • The strikes targeted a police station in Gaza City, residential homes, and a tent encampment in Khan Younis, leading to civilian casualties, including children.
  • The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed they were targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders and sites, in response to eight gunmen emerging from a tunnel in Rafah on Friday.
  • Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce, while the IDF maintained their actions were a response to a ceasefire breach.
  • The violence occurred a day before the Rafah border crossing is scheduled to reopen under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict.
