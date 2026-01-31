27 killed in Gaza in one of deadliest days since ceasefire began
- Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed 27 people in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire began.
- The strikes targeted a police station in Gaza City, residential homes, and a tent encampment in Khan Younis, leading to civilian casualties, including children.
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed they were targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders and sites, in response to eight gunmen emerging from a tunnel in Rafah on Friday.
- Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce, while the IDF maintained their actions were a response to a ceasefire breach.
- The violence occurred a day before the Rafah border crossing is scheduled to reopen under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks