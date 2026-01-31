Israeli airstrikes kill 27 in Gaza, Palestinian health officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel unleashed its most intense airstrikes on Gaza in weeks on Saturday, claiming the lives of 27 individuals, among them three children, in attacks that struck a police station, residential homes, and tent encampments, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli military stated it had targeted commanders and sites belonging to the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

These strikes were described as a response to a breach of a US-brokered ceasefire, agreed last October after two years of conflict in Gaza.

Hamas, which maintains control over just under half of the Gaza Strip, countered that Israel had violated the truce. The group did not confirm whether any of its members or facilities were hit in Saturday's assaults.

The attacks occurred a day before the Rafah border crossing, connecting the Gaza Strip with Egypt, is set to reopen under a US-backed plan aimed at ending a war that has devastated much of the territory.

The conflict began after gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023. Israeli officials have indicated that hostilities could resume if Hamas does not disarm.

Israeli warplanes struck the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza City, killing ten officers and detainees, medics and police in Gaza reported.

Rescue teams were actively searching for more casualties at the site, according to the police force administered by Hamas.

Further airstrikes hit at least two houses in Gaza City, in northern-central Gaza, and a tent encampment housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis further south, local officials confirmed.

Video footage from Gaza City depicted charred, blackened walls and widespread destruction at an apartment within a multi-storey building, with debris strewn both inside and on the street outside.

Samer al-Atbash, an uncle of the three deceased children, lamented: "We found my three little nieces in the street. They say 'ceasefire' and all. What did those children do? What did we do?"

The attacks occurred the day before the Rafah border crossing is set to re-open ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Israeli military added that, in addition to targeting Hamas commanders, it also struck weapon caches and manufacturing sites.

It stated the strikes were carried out in response to an incident on Friday where troops identified eight gunmen emerging from a tunnel in Rafah, an area in southern Gaza where Israeli forces are deployed under the truce agreement.

Three of the gunmen were killed by the forces, and a fourth, described by the Israeli military as a Hamas commander in the area, was apprehended.

Hamas did not comment on the incident. Dozens of its fighters have remained trapped in tunnels under Rafah since the ceasefire, though some have since been killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

The ceasefire has been repeatedly undermined by violence. Israeli fire has claimed the lives of over 500 people, predominantly civilians, according to Gaza health officials, while Palestinian militants have killed four Israeli soldiers, Israeli authorities have reported.

Both sides have exchanged accusations over truce violations, even as Washington is pressing them to advance to the next phases of the ceasefire deal, which is intended to permanently end the conflict.

The next phase of the US-backed Gaza plan includes complex issues such as the disarmament of Hamas, a demand the group has consistently rejected, further Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the deployment of an international peacekeeping force.

Reuters reported on Monday that Hamas is seeking to integrate its 10,000 police officers into the proposed new US-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza, a demand likely to face opposition from Israel.