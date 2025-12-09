Herd of goats missing for days rescued from top of mountain
- A group of 37 missing goats were discovered 2,500 metres up Monte Cardinello in Italy.
- Italy's fire service launched a rescue operation on Saturday, 6 December 2025, after the herd had been missing for several days.
- Rescue workers were airlifted by helicopter onto the mountainside to reach the animals.
- They successfully guided the goats down the terrain to a hut located at approximately 600 metres.
- All the goats were found to be safe and in good condition following the rescue.