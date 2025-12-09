Missing goats found stranded 2,500 metres up mountain

A group of 37 missing goats were found 2,500 metres up a mountain in Italy.

Footage released by Italy’s fire service shows rescue workers climbing Monte Cardinello on Saturday (6 December) to reach the herd, which had been missing from a farm for several days.

Rescuers had to be airlifted by helicopter onto the mountainside to reach the animals, before guiding them down the terrain to a hut at around 600 metres.

All of the goats were found safe and in good condition.