Filipino climber dies after rescue from Japan’s Northern Alps

Two Filipino climbers were rescued from Japan’s Mount Okuhotakadake but one died after being airlifted to safety, authorities said on Sunday.

According to local police, the men, aged 53 and 48, were among a group of seven who had attempted to scale the 3,190m summit in the Northern Japan Alps, about 270km west of Tokyo.

According to Mainichi, the group encountered difficulties on their way down the steep slopes of Japan’s third-highest peak, getting stranded.

A search operation was launched on Saturday evening after an employee at a nearby mountain lodge alerted authorities. The staff member had received a distress report from a Filipino woman who said that three of her companions had gone missing while descending.

Rescuers found the missing climbers at around 5.20am local time on Sunday, roughly 170m from the mountain lodge.

The 53-year-old man was found in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted for medical treatment.

His 48-year-old companion was suffering from what rescue workers suspected to be hypothermia and remained under observation, Kyodo News reported.

Police said a third missing climber, a woman, managed to make her way down before rescuers reached the site.

The identities of the climbers were not disclosed publicly.

Okuhotakadake, in the Hotaka mountain range, is one of Japan’s most challenging climbs, drawing experienced climbers from around the world. It sits on the border between Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

But weather changes and difficult terrain often make it hazardous, particularly in early autumn when conditions can quickly turn treacherous.

Japanese authorities have repeatedly urged climbers to prepare thoroughly before attempting alpine routes.

The East Asian country, meanwhile, introduced a uniform 4,000 yen (£20) entry fee for all four main Mount Fuji trails starting this climbing season, aiming to address overcrowding and environmental damage caused by surging tourist numbers.