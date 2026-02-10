Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Masked gang posing as police blow up cash van in brazen highway raid

Masked gang blow up armoured truck on Italian highway in audacious heist
  • A masked gang, posing as police officers, blew up an armoured truck on an Italian highway on Sunday, 8 February, during an attempted heist.
  • The robbers initially halted traffic by setting fire to a different truck and using vehicles with flashing lights to impersonate law enforcement.
  • Carabinieri officers arrived on the scene, gave chase to the robbers and exchanged gunfire with them.
  • Two members of the gang were subsequently arrested, one while attempting to escape on foot and another caught fleeing.
  • Despite the explosion, the gang was unsuccessful in accessing any cash from the armoured van, and no injuries were reported in the failed raid.
