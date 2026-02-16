Good news for cocoa farmers during official dry season
- Ivory Coast, the world's leading cocoa producer, experienced beneficial light rains across its main growing regions last week, despite being in its official dry season.
- Farmers anticipate these rains will significantly bolster the development of the crucial April-to-September mid-crop, with many small pods already growing on trees.
- Growers are optimistic that consistent weekly rainfall could lead to a mid-crop harvest surpassing last season's output, noting more favourable conditions this year.
- The positive outlook for the mid-crop comes as the country faces challenges with unsold cocoa stocks due to recent plunges in global cocoa prices.
- The Ivorian government has announced plans to buy unsold cocoa stocks to maintain exports and ensure farmers are paid, addressing the hardship caused by income loss and rotting produce.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks