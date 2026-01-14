Undercover ‘fake date’ video leads to suspension of Secret Service agent assigned to JD Vance
- A Secret Service agent assigned to JD Vance's security detail has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly sharing sensitive information with an undercover journalist.
- The agent reportedly divulged details about security arrangements, travel plans and the location of the presidential convoy during what he believed was a date.
- Footage of the incident was released by the O'Keefe Media Group, showing the agent discussing these details in a restaurant.
- The Secret Service has suspended the agent's security clearance and revoked access to agency facilities, stating there is "no tolerance for any behaviour that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees."
- The agency has apologised to the Vance family for the breach of trust and privacy, and has ordered all personnel to retake anti-espionage training.