The Secret Service has placed an agent who worked on JD Vance’s security detail on administrative leave after an undercover video appeared to show him sharing sensitive information.

The agent discussed security arrangements and travel plans with a woman he believed he was on a date with, but in fact turned out to be an undercover journalist, according to a report.

The footage released by the O’Keefe Media Group – a conservative outlet led by activist James O’Keefe – shows the man speaking in what looks like a busy restaurant about security procedures and travel plans involving the vice president.

In the video, a woman off camera can be heard asking, “can I see your badge again, with your photo, then adding, “you’re so cute”.

She asks him numerous details about how agents are arranged around Vance when he is out on official business, to which the agent appears to provide detailed replies. He also gave details of Vance’s future travel plans and even where the presidential convoy was located, according to the group’s report.

In an X post sharing the clip, O’Keefe described the agent as a “holdover from the Biden administration” who voted for the former president.

During the footage the agent also tells his ‘date’ he hates the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Speaking about the ICE crackdowns, he said: “I don’t understand why they’re covering their face … I don’t agree with that at all.”

“They’re deploying tactics that shouldn’t be deployed,” he added.

The Secret Service has suspended the agent’s security clearance but declined to confirm his identity, citing privacy rules.

“The U.S. Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees,” the Secret Service’s deputy director Matthew Quinn said in a statement.

“This incident is under investigation, and the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked,” he said, according to US outlet NewsNation.

“The US Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency's required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations.”

He said the Secret Service had a duty to uphold a “160-year-old tradition of discretion,” and said there was “no tolerance for employees who fail to meet this standard”.

“The U.S. Secret Service deeply apologizes to the Vance family for this violation of their trust and privacy,” he added.