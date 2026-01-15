Jackal ‘burned alive’ at zoo in India after it strayed into bear enclosure
- A workers' union has accused senior officials at Delhi zoo of orchestrating the killing of a jackal and attempting to conceal its death.
- The National Zoo Workers’ Union alleged that a jackal, one of four that escaped in November due to negligence, strayed into a Himalayan black bear's enclosure.
- Staff reportedly poured chilli powder into the jackal's burrow and set it alight, causing burn injuries and potential suffocation, before being directed to incinerate the body.
- The union claims this act constitutes "extreme cruelty" and unlawful killing, violating the Wildlife Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with evidence of a cover-up.
- The union has urged the environment ministry to launch an independent investigation, suspend those involved, and preserve CCTV footage, while zoo officials state the matter is under enquiry.