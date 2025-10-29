Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows Jamaica devastated by Hurricane Melissa as strongest storm of year hits

Jamaica left devastated by Hurricane Melissa as death toll climbs
  • Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared the entire country a "disaster area" following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
  • The "storm of the century" made landfall on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, debris, and significant damage, including the roof being torn off Sangster International Airport.
  • The nation's hospitals are facing a severe crisis, both main airports are closed, and thousands of British tourists remain stranded.
  • At least seven fatalities have been reported across the region, with three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic, as the hurricane continues its path towards Cuba.
  • Watch the video in full above
