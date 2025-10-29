Video shows Jamaica devastated by Hurricane Melissa as strongest storm of year hits
- Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared the entire country a "disaster area" following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
- The "storm of the century" made landfall on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, debris, and significant damage, including the roof being torn off Sangster International Airport.
- The nation's hospitals are facing a severe crisis, both main airports are closed, and thousands of British tourists remain stranded.
- At least seven fatalities have been reported across the region, with three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic, as the hurricane continues its path towards Cuba.
