Jamaica wakes up to devastation wreaked by Hurricane Melissa as death toll climbs

People in Jamaica are waking up to the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa, as Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the entire country a “disaster area".

Footage shows entire neighbourhoods flooded, debris piling in the streets, and the roof torn off Sangster International Airport, as the “storm of the century” made landfall on Tuesday (28 October).

The nation’s hospitals are facing one of their worst crises in recent memory, while the two main airports have been closed and thousands of British tourists remain stranded.

At least seven people have died – three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic. The eye of the storm continues to head northeast over Cuba.