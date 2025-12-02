Jamie Laing’s Candy Kittens acquires Graze
- TV personality Jamie Laing's vegan sweet business, Candy Kittens, is set to acquire the struggling snacks brand Graze from Unilever.
- German firm Katjes International, which holds a majority stake in Candy Kittens, is expected to complete the deal for a reported £36m in 2026.
- Unilever, which acquired Graze in 2019 for £100m, is offloading the brand due to its underperformance and failure to make a profit.
- The packaged goods giant stated it is “pruning the portfolio” to sharpen its catalogue of goods, believing Graze's potential will be better realised under new ownership.
- Mr Laing expressed excitement about the transaction, stating he is “grateful for the opportunity to continue building the Graze brand.”