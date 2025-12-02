Jamie Laing’s sweets company to acquire popular UK snack brand
The Made in Chelsea star said he is ‘grateful for the opportunity to continue building the Graze brand’
TV personality Jamie Laing’s vegan sweet business is set to acquire the struggling snacks brand Graze as part of a deal with the packaged goods giant Unilever.
German firm Katjes International, which holds a majority stake in Mr Laing’s Candy Kittens business, is expected to complete the deal in 2026 for a reported £36m.
Graze was founded as a snack box delivery service in 2005 selling healthy and nut-based treats, and began selling in supermarkets and retailers.
It was acquired by the FTSE100 company Unilever in 2019 for a reported £100m as part of a push into direct-to-consumer selling, but it has underperformed in recent years and failed to make a profit.
Unilever is now looking to offload such brands in its line-up in order to “sharpen” its catalogue of goods, stating it will be “pruning the portfolio where relevant”.
In a statement, the company said: “Graze has good potential for future growth and development, which will be better realised under new ownership by Katjes International, and the Candy Kittens Group, given their category expertise and complementary product portfolio.
Georgina Bradford, UKI Foods general manager: “Graze has transformed into a retail-focused brand which continues to redefine healthy snacking with innovations that stay a step ahead on nutrition, never compromise on taste, and remain true to its distinctive and much-loved style.
“The brand is now well positioned for its next phase of growth, which we are confident will be best unlocked under its new ownership with dedicated focus on its healthier snacking mission."
Mr Laing launched Candy Kittens alongside co-founder Ed Williams in 2012 off the back of his Made in Chelsea success, with its first shop opening on the King’s Road in west London in 2014.
“I’ve always loved Graze — they changed the way the UK thinks about healthier snacking, and I think we can take that even further,” Laing said, adding: “I’m excited about this transaction and grateful for the opportunity to continue building the Graze brand.”
He added online: "When we started out, the thought of a company like Unilever buying our business was the dream. Today we're the ones buying a business from them. The tables have turned," he said.
