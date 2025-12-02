Jamie Laing’s sweets company to acquire popular UK snack brand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV personality Jamie Laing’s vegan sweet business is set to acquire the struggling snacks brand Graze as part of a deal with the packaged goods giant Unilever.

German firm Katjes International, which holds a majority stake in Mr Laing’s Candy Kittens business, is expected to complete the deal in 2026 for a reported £36m.

Graze was founded as a snack box delivery service in 2005 selling healthy and nut-based treats, and began selling in supermarkets and retailers.

It was acquired by the FTSE100 company Unilever in 2019 for a reported £100m as part of a push into direct-to-consumer selling, but it has underperformed in recent years and failed to make a profit.

open image in gallery Mr Laing, pictured with his wife Sophie Habboo, founded Candy Kittens in 2012 ( Getty )

Unilever is now looking to offload such brands in its line-up in order to “sharpen” its catalogue of goods, stating it will be “pruning the portfolio where relevant”.

In a statement, the company said: “Graze has good potential for future growth and development, which will be better realised under new ownership by Katjes International, and the Candy Kittens Group, given their category expertise and complementary product portfolio.

Georgina Bradford, UKI Foods general manager: “Graze has transformed into a retail-focused brand which continues to redefine healthy snacking with innovations that stay a step ahead on nutrition, never compromise on taste, and remain true to its distinctive and much-loved style.

“The brand is now well positioned for its next phase of growth, which we are confident will be best unlocked under its new ownership with dedicated focus on its healthier snacking mission."

Mr Laing launched Candy Kittens alongside co-founder Ed Williams in 2012 off the back of his Made in Chelsea success, with its first shop opening on the King’s Road in west London in 2014.

“I’ve always loved Graze — they changed the way the UK thinks about healthier snacking, and I think we can take that even further,” Laing said, adding: “I’m excited about this transaction and grateful for the opportunity to continue building the Graze brand.”

He added online: "When we started out, the thought of a company like Unilever buying our business was the dream. Today we're the ones buying a business from them. The tables have turned," he said.