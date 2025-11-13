Woman ‘marries’ AI character in mixed-reality ceremony
- A 32-year-old Japanese woman, identified as Ms Kano, has "married" an AI persona named Klaus, which she created using the chatbot ChatGPT.
- The ceremony, organised by an Okayama city company specialising in "2D character weddings", saw Ms Kano wear augmented reality glasses to project her virtual groom beside her.
- Ms Kano developed an emotional bond with Klaus after a painful breakup, customising its responses for comfort and reassurance, and later confessed her love, which the AI reciprocated.
- Although the "marriage" is not legally recognised in Japan, Ms Kano's parents attended the ceremony, and the couple subsequently had a "honeymoon" at Okayama’s historic Korakuen Garden.
- Ms Kano, who cannot have children, found peace in the relationship despite public judgment and her concerns about the AI's stability, with the event sparking mixed reactions on social media.