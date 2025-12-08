Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Japan issues ‘megaquake’ advisories after significant earthquakes

A tsunami warning flashes over live footage of a waterfront area, on a television screen in Sapporo, in Japan's northern Hokkaido prefecture on December 9, 2025
A tsunami warning flashes over live footage of a waterfront area, on a television screen in Sapporo, in Japan's northern Hokkaido prefecture on December 9, 2025 (GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images)
  • A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan late Monday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for approximately 90,000 residents.
  • The Japan Meteorological Agency initially warned of tsunamis up to 3 meters (10 feet) high, but hours later downgraded the warnings to advisories after observed waves reached 20-70 cm (7 to 27 inches).
  • Japan is highly prone to earthquakes, experiencing a tremor every five minutes and accounting for 20% of global quakes over magnitude 6.0 due to its location in the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”
  • One of the country’s most-deadly earthquakes, a 9.0-magnitude, struck in March 2011 and triggered a series of massive tsunamis two days after a magnitude 7-level quake.
  • That tragedy claimed nearly 20,000 lives and led Japan to implement a one-week “megaquake” advisory system after significant earthquakes in a region, a system that was most recently activated in August last year for the Nankai Trough area in central-southern Japan.
