Liveupdated

Japan tsunami live updates: Warning issued over 3 metre wave after rare 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes

The quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido

James C. Reynolds
Monday 08 December 2025 15:09 GMT
Tsunami warning after earthquake strikes off Japan
Tsunami warning after earthquake strikes off Japan (Japan Meterological Agency)

Japan is bracing for three-metre-high tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.

Authorities warned that the northeastern coastline could see strong waves after the quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido.

A wider advisory was issued for smaller waves of up to a metre along the eastern coastline.

The earthquake had an epicentre about 30 miles below the sea surface.

Follow our live updates below...

Train services suspended in local area

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes.

East Japan Railway suspended some train services in the area, which was also hit by the massive 9.0-magnitude quake in March 2011.

Daniel Keane8 December 2025 15:09

Nuclear power plants conducting safety checks

Nuclear power plants in the region are conducting safety checks following the tsunami warning, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori.

Daniel Keane8 December 2025 15:07

Japan warns of three-metre high tsunami after earthquake off coast

A tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan's northeastern coast after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 occurred offshore on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Daniel Keane8 December 2025 15:04

