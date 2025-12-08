Japan tsunami live updates: Warning issued over 3 metre wave after rare 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes
The quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido
Japan is bracing for three-metre-high tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.
Authorities warned that the northeastern coastline could see strong waves after the quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido.
A wider advisory was issued for smaller waves of up to a metre along the eastern coastline.
The earthquake had an epicentre about 30 miles below the sea surface.
Train services suspended in local area
Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes.
East Japan Railway suspended some train services in the area, which was also hit by the massive 9.0-magnitude quake in March 2011.
Nuclear power plants conducting safety checks
Nuclear power plants in the region are conducting safety checks following the tsunami warning, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori.
A tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan's northeastern coast after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 occurred offshore on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
